Our beloved Matthew Perry, who passed away after apparent drowning on October 28, has been laid to rest. Fans will be emotional to learn that his funeral took place less than a mile away from the Warner Brothers studio, where Friends was filmed. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and the rest of the leading cast were in attendance. Scroll below for all the details!

Father, John Benett Perry; mother, Suzanne; along with stepfather, Keith Morrison, and other family members were seen gathering at Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles to bid Matthew the final goodbye. About 20 people were in attendance, including friends and family members, all dressed in black.

Pictures obtained by The Post showed bodyguards of Jennifer Aniston driving her to Matthew Perry’s funeral from her LA home. She entered the venue alongside her other Friends co-stars – Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer.

Another picture showed family members carrying Matthew Perry’s coffin into the church at Forest Lawn cemetery as he was laid to rest. This is the one where all bid the final goodbye, and it’s heart-wrenching!

🚨🇺🇸|The cast of Friends have attended the private funeral of their co-star Matthew Perry at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills this Friday. pic.twitter.com/03CcmK7cah — MAHR X (@MessiasAHG) November 4, 2023

Matthew Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his LA home last Saturday. His assistant was out of the house to run errands when the unfortunate incident took place. An emergency call was made for a possible case of cardiac arrest, but the cause of his death, according to online reports, is “deferred.” Officials will now conduct further studies, which may take several weeks.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, and Courteney Cox had previously released an official statement on Matthew Perry’s death. They were “devastated” to hear the news, as they mentioned they were not just friends but also family.

Yesterday, Friends director James Burrows, in a conversation with Today, revealed how Courteney, Jennifer, and Lisa were “destroyed” when they learned about Matthew’s death. He also mentioned that we should all remember him as a “wonderful actor, a funny man, and a dear friend to a lot of people.”

Matthew Perry played the iconic role of Chandler Bing in Friends.

Rest easy, Chandler Bing! You will be forever in our hearts.

