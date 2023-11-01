So, no one told us the world was gonna be without Chandler Bing one day, did anyone? After Matthew Perry’s demise, fans of the iconic sitcom Friends have not been keeping up well, but they are clinging to the fact that the uber-talented actor left a legacy behind that will be protected at all costs. Now, following his unfortunate death, a recently conducted poll has revealed Matthew Perry‘s Chandler Bing — the sarcastic soul, heart, and funnybone of Friends — is the No. 1 favorite character of the sitcom’s fans and no. 2 funniest character of al time. Scroll below for more details.

Known for his charming personality and unparalleled sarcasm, Chandler was every Friends fans’ comfort character. His ability to come through under any circumstances for the people he loves, made us all wish for a friend like him. Using humor as a reflex action for every situation, Bing’s comedic timing helped him become a fan-favorite, and no, it’s not a small world.

Matthew Perry’s unforgettable character, Chandler Bing, is fans’ top favorite among all Friends, according to ranking site Ranker. A total number of 169,000 favored Bing to top the list of the best characters on Friends, per Ranker. He’s followed by Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc); Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston); Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow); Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer); and Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox).

Chandler Bing is also the second funniest TV character ever, according to another Ranker poll. He is only behind Steve Carell’s Michael Scott from the US version of The Office. In addition, Bing ranks 8th in the Ranker’s list of ‘Greatest TV Characters Of All Time’, standing tall only behind Walter White, Michael Scott, Tony Soprano, Saul Goodman, Jesse Pinkman, Tyrion Lannister, and Dwight Schrute. He also bags a spot in ‘Unexpected TV Couples No One Predicted’ (Monica and Chandler) and “The Best TV Characters of the 1990s.”

Matthew Perry died on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54. Recently, fans gathered to honor Perry at the iconic Friends apartment.

