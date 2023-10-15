Aaron Paul, who played the iconic role of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013, once revealed how he suffered a concussion and got knocked out by his co-star Raymond Cruz while filming a crucial scene for the award-winning series. At the time Paul revealed that he kept pleading but the gruesome act did not stop until it became clear that they weren’t acting anymore. Now, years later Paul’s co-star Cruz has spilled the beans on the incident. Scroll down to know the scoop.

For the unversed, Aaron Paul was rushed to the hospital after the epic fight scene, which left him badly injured. The actor at the time revealed that he blacked out and later woke up to a flashlight in his eyes which belonged to a medic.

Now, years later, Raymond Cruz, who played the role of drug lord Tuco Salamanca, has opened up about the incident which took place during the episode titled Grilled from season two. Speaking to The Mirror, Cruz shared, “It’s kind of accurate but not quite because Aaron suffered a concussion at the beginning of the scene and you can see it on film. He gets thrown through a screen door and he catches the screen door on his arm because instead of crossing his arms when he hit the door, he had them open and caught the screen door and lifted it off its hinges.”

The Breaking Bad actor further shared, “I’m actually the one who stopped it. You can see in the scene, he stood up and I thought he was really there but once we got through the wall, I stopped it and I said, ‘Um, he’s not there’. He added, “The guy suffered a blow to the head and it was from the screen door. And you can see it because it’s the actual scene that they used in the film.”

While talking about the Aaron Paul incident, Raymond Cruz added, “It’s a crazy take because it’s so violent, the door ripped off its hinges. He actually ripped the door off with his body weight when he got caught on it so it’s a fantastic looking take.”

Aaron Paul during a Reddit AMA earlier shared, “Raymond just thought I was acting so he continued and kicked me in the side and picked me up over his shoulder and threw me against the house, but in reality I was pretty much unconscious.”

Paul added, “The next thing I know, I guess I blacked out and I woke up to a flashlight in our eyes and it was our medic. And then I hopped up acting like nothing wrong, but it appeared like I was drunk, and I kept saying, ‘Let’s finish the scene’ but then my eye started swelling shut so they took me to the hospital.”

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Revealed The Dark Side Of Hollywood Offering Her Job Only Because She Had More Followers & Said, “Another Girl Auditioning Was A Far Better Actress…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News