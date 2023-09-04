Aaron Paul is one of the top streaming actors thanks to one of the biggest shows Breaking Bad and a movie on the same called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Interestingly, both the projects of Paul are streamed on Netflix. However, during the SAG-AFTRA strike, the actor exposed the streaming giant and revealed that he has not received any money off streaming even though Netflix continues to stream his projects. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Aaron is apparently not happy with the way Netflix is handling his money and he expressed the same during the SAG-AFTRA strike. His Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston also tagged along during the protest but he had different views of what Paul said.

While trying to expose Netflix, according to Fandom Wire, Aaron Paul shared, “I don’t get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad to be totally honest and that’s insane to me.” The actor added, “I think a lot of these streamers know that they have been getting away with not paying people a fair wage and now it’s time to pony up.”

For the unversed, Paul’s award-winning series has a rating of 9.5 on IMDb whereas, Rotten Tomatoes gave them a score of 96%. Bryan Cranston too earlier shared his views on the wages amid the SAG-AFTRA strike claiming that Netflix and Sony Pictures were not the bad guys. “We’re not making them the enemy. They are not villains,” said Cranston adding, “These are people that we all will be working with once again at some point. We just want them to see reality.”

Social media users were quick to react to Aaron Paul’s statements. While a few extended their support others took a dig at him. One person quipped, “Rent must be due.” Another user shared, “It’s only fair Aaron gets properly compensated for the work that he’s done.” One person said, “C’mon, I just started watching it. I hope this doesn’t result in it being taken off.”

The next one while commenting on Aaron Paul claimed, “This is a sin. Financial r*pe and artistic theft! It must end immediately!” An individual said, “These streaming services are trying to get over on everyone! The jig is up!!”

Another said, “These millionaire’s complain a lot,” as another chimed in, “Why would he deserve money from Netflix? Was that in his contract or something? I don’t get it. He did a job and got paid for it right? And now thinks he deserves more?” And one user concluded, “He definitely deserves something from this show, holy hell.”

