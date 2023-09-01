The latest live-action series, One Piece, has arrived on Netflix and has successfully broken the years-long curse of the streaming giant. The streaming service has earlier attempted to bring many live-action shows, such as Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, but it failed to impress the audiences. Well, things are different with One Piece as the new show has left the audience praising it, and it is visible in its Rotten Tomatoes score.

The new series is based on the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, which also has an anime series by Toei Animation. Following the success of the anime, fans were eyeing the live-action series, which arrived on August 31 on Netflix.

One Piece stars Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Peter Gadiot, Jacob Gibson, Morgan Davies, Jeff Ward, and Vincent Regan, among others. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they embark on a journey to explore the world of endless oceans and islands in search of the treasure for Luffy to become the next Pirate King.

The show has come out to be a successful one as it has received positive reviews from the audience. While it is already being praised by critics, it has got a Certified Fresh 82% score. On the other hand, fans have given it a 94% audience score based on over 5,000 users’ ratings. It seems that Netflix has finally become successful in bringing live-action series.

One Piece is currently trending in several regions across the globe and is one of the most searched animes on the internet today. The live-action series has eight episodes in total.

For the unversed, Netflix is set to bring more such series, such as the new adaptation of Death Note by the Duffer Brothers and My Hero Academia movie.

