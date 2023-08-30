While Netflix continues to struggle to now find its feat back as the streamer has in the previous past suffered some very lukewarm projects, seems like their tried and tested formula shows are giving them yet another blow. Stranger Things season 5 has become the most anticipated shows for the fans who are still tuned to the Netflix just in the hope of returning to Hawkins where the final season of their favourite fantasy drama is unfolding. But seems like the wait just got indefinitely extended and you won’t be happy.

Strangers Things, for the unversed, created by Duffer Brothers for Netflix, stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Kerry, and ensemble in pivotal parts. The show has successfully seen four season with the last one breaking some streaming records increasing the curiosity for the final season that is about to end the tale of the Upside Down.

But while the makers and the team of Stranger Things season 5 were very much pumped up to bounce back on sets, it seems like there is roadblock that has delayed things, and if the latest rumours are to go by, we aren’t getting to watch the final season before late 2026 to early 2027. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a viral post from an X (formerly called Twitter) user who goes by the handle My Time To Shine Hello, Stranger Things season 5 is not hitting shores before 2026 – 2027, which means that a good three years before we get to watch it. The reason for the delay is said to be the ongoing Hollywood Strikes that have brought work to a standstill.

The scoopster was replying to a C thread that read David Harbour has said that Stranger Things season 5 will need a year to wrap up production once it goes on floors. Which means an added year is needed for the post-production and one can expect delays in that too, considering the scale of the show. However, by the times season 5 rolls out, our teen gang from Hawkins will be some mid-twenties folks playing 16-year-old characters.

So no final season until 2026-2027 😮‍💨 https://t.co/4HwlXKm9pc — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 29, 2023

