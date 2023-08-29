Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd’s much-talked-about HBO Originals show, The Idol, has been cancelled for its second season after a controversial pilot run. The show featured explicit s*x scenes that were not pleasing to the audience’s taste, and when they came to find out about the cancellation of the show, netizens were lauding the decision. Directed by Sam Levinson, the show has been trolled for several reasons and was in the news for not-so-good reasons.

For the unversed, the show revolved around a young pop star played by Depp who gets associated with a secret cult headed by Abel’s character. Renowned K-Pop star Jennie from BLACKPINK also made her acting debut with this show, which was met with mixed reactions from the fans.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the show has been cancelled, and it won’t return for a second run. The HBO spokesperson told the media outlet, “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

The Idol also faced issues such as accusations of a toxic set along with reports claiming that the director and The Weeknd had different plans for the show along with the negative reviews, allegedly poor performances, and everything combined might have resulted in this decision. Not to forget the outcry of the audience asking for the series to get cancelled even before its finale episode came out.

The netizens are quite pleased with The Idol not returning for a season 2. When they got to know of it from a post by Pop Base on X, formerly Twitter, they expressed themselves through Tweets.

One of the users wrote, “OMG WE WON FINALLY THE WORLD IS HEALING”

Another said, “I’ve prayed for days like this”

A third user said, “I’m so glad we never need to experience something like this again”

Followed by one saying, “I think we could all see this coming from a mile away. Before the second episode even dropped.”

Another wrote, “It was the right thing to do”

Followed by remarks like , “I’m surprised they even let them finish the finale,” “It should’ve never began,” and “This is one cancellation I vehemently support.”

What are your thoughts on this? Are you happy that The Idol got cancelled? Let us know in the comments!

