The Harry Potter franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in titular roles brought immense fame to the actors, and the films did both critically and commercially well. The actress Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasely, who later on became Harry’s love interest and wife, has now weighed in on her role and revealed being disappointed by the execution of her character in the movie.

For the unversed, Ginny was the youngest Weasely who was really popular at Hogwarts and had many admirers, but in the initial years, Harry did not have much of an interest in her, which was shown in the films too, but as per books, she was bold and gutsy too. That side of her was not much explored in the franchise.

The Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, speaking on the Inside of You podcast as per Screen Rant, reflected on her character Ginny Weasley and shared her thoughts. She said, “I definitely feel there was anxiety towards performing and doing the best thing as my character built, for instance. Like, ‘Oh, gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?’ So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn’t really have as much to show in the film.”

Bonnie Wright continued, “Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that. That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess. There was no room for much change in those scripts. There were a million executives going through them all. I think what I maybe took, which I don’t take so much to heart now, is I felt that maybe my anxiety was about, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seen as badly portraying this character’, rather than later realizing that I wasn’t really given the opportunity to do that.”

The Harry Potter star further added, “So it wasn’t really my fault, exactly. And when fans do share that disappointment, they do it in a way that are like, ‘We know it wasn’t you. We just wanted more of you’. And that’s the same of every character. If only they could be five-hour-long movies.”

There were fans who read the books and knew of Ginny Weasely’s capabilities and were disappointed with the way her character was reduced to just Harry‘s love interest in the films.

