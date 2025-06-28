How to Train Your Dragon stays isolated at the domestic box office and has become the second highest-grossing film in the franchise, accumulating $380.3 million at the worldwide box office. The film has surpassed How to Train Your Dragon 2 at the North American box office to achieve this feat in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for more.

The second installment of the animated trilogy was released in 2014. It was also directed by Dean DeBlois and featured the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, and Kristen Wiig from the previous movie. The new cast members included Cate Blanchett, Djimon Hounsou, and Kit Harrington.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

According to the movie database, the live-action remake How to Train Your Dragon collected a solid $4.1 million on its second Thursday, experiencing a harsh -57.9% decline from last Thursday. It lost premium screens to Brad Pitt‘s F1. Therefore, the box office total of the live-action remake has hit $180.65 million in North America, surpassing How to Train Your Dragon 2’s domestic haul.

Becomes the 2nd highest-grossing installment in the franchise in just 14 days

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, the 2025 remake will soon become the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise. The movie has beaten How to Train Your Dragon 2’s $177.00 million domestic collection to become the second highest-grossing film in the franchise. It is projected to cross the $200 million milestone this weekend and move closer to beating the OG animated movie’s $217.58 million domestic haul as the highest-grossing film in the franchise ever.

Check out the How to Train Your Dragon films’ collections at the North American box office [from highest to lowest]

How to Train Your Dragon [animated] – $217.58 million How to Train Your Dragon [live-action] – $181.65 million How to Train Your Dragon 2 – $177.00 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – $160.9 million

Worldwide collection update

How to Train Your Dragon continues its winning run at the overseas box office, collecting $199.67 million so far. It will cross the $200 million international milestone this weekend. Thus, the live-action remake’s worldwide haul is $380.4 million cume and will hit the $400 million milestone this weekend. The movie was released on June 13.

Box Office Summary

North America – $181.7 million

International – $199.7 million

Worldwide – $380.4 million

