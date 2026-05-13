The tables have completely turned for Ranveer Singh, as the Dhurandhar franchise has brought him back into the limelight. While his talent and energy were always appreciated, the post-COVID phase tested him with back-to-back disappointments. Yes, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a success, but it wasn’t a big money spinner. Finally, he made a roaring comeback with Dhurandhar, and with Dhurandhar 2, he reached the next level in the box office game.

Ranveer Singh crosses 3700 crore post-COVID with the Dhurandhar franchise!

As of now, Ranveer has been part of six theatrical releases in the post-COVID era, starting with 83. It grossed 184.36 crore globally. It was followed by Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which grossed 24.1 crore. Cirkus scored 39.6 crore, while Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani did business of 348.89 crore. Things changed completely with Dhurandhar, which grossed a whopping 1354.84 crore. His sixth release, Dhurandhar 2, is still running in theaters and, after 55 days, has grossed a mammoth 1833.56 crore.

Overall, Ranveer Singh, with his six post-COVID releases, has comfortably crossed the 3700 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, with the cumulative gross of his movies standing at a mind-blowing 3785.35 crore.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Ranveer’s post-COVID releases (gross collection):

83 – 184.36 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 24.1 crore

Cirkus – 39.6 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crore

Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore

Dhurandhar 2 – 1833.56 crore (55 days)

Total – 3785.35 crore

Ranveer makes history in the post-COVID era!

With a grand total of 3785.35 crore, Ranveer Singh has become the first Indian male star (in a lead role) to reach the 3700 crore milestone globally in the post-COVID era. He has left behind Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas by a big margin. For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh enjoys a total of 2704.07 crore, and Prabhas has grossed 2393.29 crore from his post-COVID releases. With the next release, Ranveer will definitely aim for the 4000 crore mark.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: No Clean Success For Suriya In The Last 10 Years, Can Karuppu Turn The Tables?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News