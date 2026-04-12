Ranveer Singh has made a historic comeback with the Dhurandhar franchise. After the first installment emerged as an all-time blockbuster, Dhurandhar 2 went a notch higher and has amassed unbelievable numbers so far at the Indian box office. On the fourth Saturday, day 24, it made a smashing entry into the 1100 crore club, which also helped Ranveer create history in Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh makes history in Star Ranking!

A few days back, Ranveer Singh dethroned Salman Khan and grabbed the top spot in Koimoi Star Ranking. Now, with Dhurandhar 2 entering the 1100 crore club at the Indian box office, Ranveer has gained 100 points more, pushing his overall tally to 3000 points. With this, he has made history by becoming the first Hindi actor to score 3000 points in Koimoi Star Ranking. This is an incredible feat for the actor, and with 1200 crore net collections very much achievable, Ranveer is likely to add another 100 points to his kitty before the film concludes its historic run.

Here’s the breakdown of Ranveer’s 3000 points:

5 films in the 100 crore club (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, 83, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) = 500 points

1 film in the 200 crore club (Simmba) = 200 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points

1 film in the 800 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 800 points

1 film in the 1100 crore club (Dhurandhar 2) = 1100 points

2 films in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood (Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2) = 100 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 25 (Early Trends): In Tight Race For 2nd Biggest 4th Sunday Of All Time

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