Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is refusing to slow down at the Indian box office and continues to attract audiences. Even after being watched by the majority of moviegoers, the film had an excellent fourth weekend, with collections exceeding 35 crore net. Today, on day 25, it is in a tight race to overtake Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and pull off the second-biggest fourth Sunday of all time, according to early trends. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 score on its 4th Sunday?

The Dhurandhar sequel started its fourth weekend on a solid note, scoring an estimated 7.25 crore on its fourth Friday, day 23. It was followed by an excellent fourth Saturday, day 24 of an estimated 14 crore. Today, on the fourth Sunday, day 25, the film maintained an upward trend, but, as expected, the jump was limited, as night show occupancy has dropped nationwide. Nonetheless, it has amassed yet another historic collection.

As per early trends flowing in, Dhurandhar 2 is heading for a superb 15-16 crore on day 25. Overall, the fourth weekend’s total stands at an impressive 36.25-37.25 crore. With this, the film’s total net collection stands at a staggering 1117.25-1118.25 crore (all languages) at the Indian box office. With this, it is on track to hit the 1200 crore milestone in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 690 crore

Week 2 – 271 crore

Week 3 – 120 crore

Day 23 – 7.25 crore

Day 24 – 14 crore

Day 25 – 15-16 crore

Total – 1117.25-1118.25 crore

Dhurandhar 2 has a chance to record the 2nd biggest 4th Sunday of all time

With 15-16 crore coming in, Dhurandhar 2 has a strong chance to register the second-biggest fourth Sunday of all time at the Indian box office, if it scores on the higher side of the estimated collection. It is closely competing with Pushpa 2 (15.65 crore) for the second spot, which it is likely to achieve. The first spot is held by Dhurandhar (24.3 crore).

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