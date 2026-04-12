Vaazha 2 has exceeded all expectations at the worldwide box office. Due to the sequel factor, the film was expected to do well, but no one thought it would earn close to 150 crore gross in just 10 days. The Vaazha sequel, starring Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and others, has comfortably emerged as Mollywood’s ninth-highest-grossing film of all time by overtaking the lifetime collection of Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much has Vaazha 2 earned at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

In India, the coming-of-age comedy-drama has collected a solid 69 crore net, as per Sacnilk. It equals 81.42 crore gross. Overseas, the film has raked in a massive 68 crore gross, riding heavily on the Malayali diaspora in the Gulf countries and some other territories. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection stands at a superb 149.42 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 69 crore

India gross – 81.42 crore

Overseas gross – 68 crore

Worldwide gross – 149.42 crore

Vaazha 2 is now Mollywood’s 9th highest-grossing film of all time!

With 149.42 crore in the kitty, Vaazha 2 has pushed Premalu (132.79 crore) to enter the top 10 grossers of Mollywood. It surpassed Pulimurugan (140 crore) to become the ninth-highest-grossing Malayalam film globally. Today, on day 11, it will overtake Sarvam Maya (151.27 crore) and Aavesham (156.48 crore) to secure the seventh spot.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore Vaazha 2 – 149.42 crore (10 days) Pulimurugan – 140 crore

More about the film

Vaazha 2 is directed by Savin SA and written by Vipin Das. It is produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, PB Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film is a spiritual sequel to Vaazha (2024), which was a global success, grossing 38.28 crore.

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