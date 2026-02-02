Sarvam Maya Ending Explained: Was Delulu A Figment Of Prabhendu's Mind & Nivin Pauly Was His Real Lover

Nivin Pauly’s supernatural comedy Sarvam Maya has finally arrived on OTT, and while the film is winning hearts for its comic timing. However, the climax has left the internet divided. The supernatural comedy wraps up with a whirlwind of events that many are calling a masterstroke in unreliable storytelling. But if you have not watched the film yet, I would suggest you save this article and come back later for this discussion, since I would suggest you not miss watching this gem of a film!

The Delulu Delusion!

For those who have watched the film, they would agree to the hallucination theory that the film created very cunningly and stayed with it till the end. The film features a ghost, whose name is revealed in the end. But during the entire film, Nivin Pauly addresses her as Delulu – a figment of his imagination.

But was the ghost Delulu in Sarvam Maya actually real? Or was she just a psychological impact on Prabhendu’s mind since he was coping with his mother’s loss and still grieving her death? Throughout the film, Prabhendu’s interactions with Delulu are the catalyst for his character growth. However, the finale drops subtle hints that Delulu might never have existed.

In the final scene, when the ghost supposedly hugs Prabhendu, it hints at her existence, since she could not be touched this entire time! This has led many to believe that Delulu was just a figment of Prabhendu’s own grief and repressed desires – a figment created to cope with a reality he wasn’t ready to face. But this theory cannot be tested since Prabhendu finally goes to meet the girl’s family!

Did Prabha Love Delulu?

The final scene reveals Prabhendu visiting the ghost’s house after she revealed her identity as Maya Mathews, a young woman who lost her life in an accident while she was planning a meeting between her parents and the boy for whom she had one-sided feelings. We never get to see that man – the love of her life! Meanwhile, even Prabhendu never admits whether he loves Delulu or not!

When he reaches home, he sees her picture for the first time and feels a sense of relief that she exists! And of course, as an audience, even we realize that she cannot be a figment of his imagination! When his mother asks if he is the man Maya was making them meet, he takes a pause and says – Yes! This comes as a final resolution for both Maya’s family, since they needed closure, and for Prabhendu himself. Clearly, he was not the man, since he would have recognized her all this while.

But the narrative sets a great closure theme with this fake acceptance, making the film end on an emotional high!

Advertisement

For more such stories from South Indian Cinema, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: After Box Office Failure, Can Prabhas Justify 160 Crore Digital Rights? – When & Where to Watch?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News