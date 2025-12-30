Nivin Pauly has finally broken his dry spell at the box office with Sarvam Mayam, which might eventually turn into a global success story as per the current pace of the film. After a string of underwhelming performers post-pandemic, Premam star has finally found his footing at the box office with his latest outing.

Nivin Pauly’s Highest Grosser Post-COVID

Surpassing Malayalee from India, the film has turned Nivin Pauly’s highest-grossing film post-COVID. It would be interesting to see if it changes the overall box office history of the actor’s career, reaching the top 5 spots.

Sarvam Maya Worldwide Box Office

In 4 days, Sarvam Maya has performed strongly overseas, crossing the 15 crore mark, bringing as much as its Indian collection. The worldwide gross total of the film stands at 36.71 crore, and it might soon hit the 50 crore mark with the upcoming New Year’s weekend.

Since the world reopened, Nivin Pauly has experimented with various genres – from period drama to social satires. However, the box office numbers remained low for the actor until Sarvam Maya.

Check out the box office collection of all the Nivin Pauly films post-COVID (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Sarvam Maya: 36.71 crore Malayalee From India: 18.74 crore Mahaveeryar: 7 – 8 crore Thuramukham: 4.86 crore Ramachandra Boss & Co: 4.55 crore Padavettu: 4.1 crore Saturday Night: 1.55 crore

Sarvam Maya Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 17.85 crore

India Gross Collection: 21.06 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 15.65 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 36.71 crore

Rated 8.2 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A young Hindu priest’s peaceful life is disrupted when he meets a spirit. What starts as a supernatural challenge evolves into a profound journey that tests his faith and makes him question everything he knows.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Jana Nayagan USA Box Office Pre-Sales: Thalapathy Vijay’s Biggie Loads 36% Boom In Ticket Sales With Only 20 Added Shows!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News