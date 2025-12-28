James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash is the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in India. Despite the mixed reviews, strong competition, and reduced screen counts, Indian fans continue to shower love on the epic science-fiction franchise. It has crossed the lifetime run of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Scroll below for the day 9 collection.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk, Avatar: Fire And Ash added 9.60 crores to its kitty on day 9. It saw a notable jump of 25% compared to 7.65 crores earned on the second Friday. There’s strong competition from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, and the arrival of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri further led to a reduction in screen count. However, the holiday season is helping to maintain a favorable pace, despite mixed reactions.

The overall collection in India has reached 126.75 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total has reached 149.56 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1 – 19 crores

Day 2 – 22.5 crores

Day 3 – 25.75 crores

Day 4 – 9 crores

Day 5 – 9.3 crores

Day 6 – 10.65 crores

Day 7 – 13.35 crores

Day 8 – 7.65 crores

Day 9 – 9.6 crores

Total – 126.75 crores

#1 Hollywood grosser of 2025

Drumrolls, please, because Avatar: Fire And Ash is now the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in India. It stole the title from Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which concluded its lifetime in India at 120 crores net.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Avatar: Fire And Ash: 126.75 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 120 crores F1: 102.82 crores Jurassic World Rebirth: 100.56 crores The Conjuring: Last Rites: 82.11 crores

