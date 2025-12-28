James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash crossed a major milestone at the international box office, pushing the worldwide total beyond the $600 million milestone. The film has surpassed the global haul in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to break into the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025. Scroll below for the deets.

This weekend, it will also surpass the worldwide hauls of Superman and F1, as it crosses the $700 million milestone. The film is expected to become the 7th highest-grossing film worldwide after its second weekend. Domestically, Avatar 3 is poised to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025. The film’s strong performance will soon lead the franchise to cross the $6 billion milestone worldwide.

Avatar 3 crosses $600 million milestone worldwide

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash collected an estimated $45.1 million on its second Friday at the overseas box office. It declined by 21.5% from last Friday, and with that, Avatar 3 crossed the $400 million milestone; the overseas total now stands at $435.7 million. It has collected this sum over 53 markets.

Allied to the $176.3 million domestic total of Avatar 3, the worldwide collection crossed $600 million milestone. After its second Friday, the worldwide total of James Cameron’s sci-fi epic is $612 million. It will cross $700 million milestone in its second weekend.

Surpasses Mission: Impossible 8’s worldwide haul

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, collected $598.8 million in its global run. Avatar 3 has surpassed Mission: Impossible 8 as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025. It will surpass Superman’s $616.8 million, F1’s $631.6 million, and How to Train Your Dragon‘s $636.4 million this weekend, becoming the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025. The film is swiftly moving towards 2025’s top 5 highest-grossing films list. It is tracking to cross $1 billion worldwide next weekend.

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet, was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

