China is one of the most significant overseas markets for Hollywood movies, and Avatar: Fire and Ash’s collections prove why. The film is edging closer to a major milestone at the Chinese box office. It has surpassed Jurassic World Rebirth in China to emerge as the 14th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has crossed the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is also expected to cross the $700 million milestone at the worldwide box office. At the domestic box office, the film is on track to cross $200 million mark in its second weekend. The movie will be on a hot streak till New Year’s Day. James Cameron’s movie is currently the trending film worldwide.

How much has Avatar 3 collected in China after 8 days?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $5.3 million on its second Friday, over 190k screenings at the box office in China. It dropped by 69.4% from last Friday when it opened in the theaters. James Cameron‘s sci-fi epic has been in Chinese theaters for eight days, and its collection has reached $81.1 million.

Becomes the 14th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China

It has also been reported that Avatar 3 has surpassed the Chinese lifetime collection of Jurassic World Rebirth to become the 14th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. For the uninitiated, Scarlett Johansson’s film grossed $80.1 million during its theatrical run at the Chinese box office. Therefore, James Cameron’s film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Jurassic World Rebirth to become the 14th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China.

Avatar 3 collected $3 million in pre-sales for the second Saturday and is playing 101k screenings. The epic sci-fi saga is expected to earn between $25 million and $30 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in China. With that, the film will cross the $100 million mark in China in its second weekend.

More about the film

In North America, Avatar 3 has grossed $153.7 million in its first week, and internationally, the total stands at $390.6 million, including a $81.1 million collection in China. Therefore, the worldwide box office collection for James Cameron’s film is $544.3 million, and it is expected to surpass $700 million this weekend. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 China Box Office: Crosses $550M, After Grossing Biggest 5th Friday Ever Among Hollywood Releases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News