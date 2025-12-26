Anaconda, the latest installment in the long-running creature-adventure franchise, is now playing in theaters. Starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, the film currently holds a modest 51% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. This lukewarm critical reception may have impacted early audience interest, potentially contributing to its subdued preview performance in North America. According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, the meta-reboot earned $2.1 million from Wednesday previews, trailing comparable adventure titles such as Free Guy ($2.2 million), The Lost City ($2.5 million), and Jungle Cruise ($2.7 million).

That said, Anaconda (2025) was produced on a reported $45 million budget (via Variety). Based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, the film would need to gross approximately $112.5 million worldwide to reach its theatrical break-even point. Current projections suggest a $25 million-$30 million four-day holiday opening in the U.S., which would place the film on a realistic path toward that target. The key question now is whether the 2025 meta-reboot can ultimately outgross the domestic total of the 1997 franchise starter, led by Jennifer Lopez. To answer that, let’s break down the numbers.

Anaconda (1997) – Box Office Performance

Below is the box office performance of the original Anaconda, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Anaconda (1997) – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $65.9 million

International: $71 million

Worldwide: $136.9 million

Based on these figures, the 2025 Anaconda would need to generate $65.9 million domestically to surpass the original film’s North American total and $136.9 million worldwide to outgross it globally. Given its projected $25-30 million four-day opening weekend, the meta-reboot would require sustained theatrical momentum to reach these benchmarks. Whether it can maintain enough traction beyond its opening period remains to be seen, with a clearer picture expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

What’s Anaconda (2025) All About

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is inspired by the cult favorite Anaconda. It follows lifelong best friends Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who finally act on their dream of remaking their favorite childhood movie by traveling into the Amazon. Their light-hearted filmmaking adventure takes a deadly turn when a real giant anaconda shows up, turning their chaotic set into a fight for survival.

Anaconda (2025) – Official Trailer

