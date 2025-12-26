After nearly a month in theaters, Disney’s animated sequel Zootopia 2 continues to display a remarkable performance at both the domestic and global box office. The film earned an impressive $3.2 million on its fifth Wednesday in North America, marking a notable 34.9% increase over the previous Wednesday, despite losing 295 screens the previous Friday. This midweek surge has pushed its domestic total to a solid $296.2 million so far. With momentum still firmly on its side this holiday season, Zootopia 2 is now expected to finish its U.S. theatrical run in the $370–$400 million range.

Zootopia 2 is still going strong in the global box office as well. The film currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing release of 2025 and the 25th highest-grossing film of all time globally. In recent days, it has surpassed the worldwide box office totals of major blockbusters like Incredibles 2, The Fate of the Furious, and Iron Man 3. With those milestones behind it, the animated sequel is now closing in on the global earnings of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Frozen. Below is a breakdown of how much it still needs to earn worldwide to surpass these box office heavyweights.

Zootopia 2 vs. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom & Frozen – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Zootopia 2 stacks up against two global box office giants, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Zootopia 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $296.2 million

International: $993.1 million

Worldwide: $1.289 billion

Now, let’s have a look at how Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Frozen performed in worldwide earnings:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: $1.311 billion

Frozen: $1.311 billion

As the figures indicate, Zootopia 2 is currently trailing both Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Frozen by approximately $22 million in worldwide earnings. Given its strong momentum and steady hold across markets, the Disney sequel is well-positioned to surpass both films at the global box office in the holiday season. A clearer verdict should emerge in the coming weeks as its theatrical run continues.

Can Zootopia 2 Retain 2025’s No. 2 Spot At The Box Office?

Currently ranked as the second-highest-grossing film of 2025, Zootopia 2 trails only one title on the global charts – the Chinese animated fantasy Ne Zha 2, which has earned a staggering $2.150 billion worldwide. While overtaking that record-breaking total appears unlikely, the question is whether Zootopia 2 can maintain its No. 2 position among 2025 releases.

That task, however, appears to be challenging. Given the strong global momentum of Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron’s latest epic is expected to surpass the Disney animated blockbuster in the coming weeks. As a result, Zootopia 2 is likely to conclude its theatrical run as the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide.

Zootopia 2 Plot

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals coexist in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Zootopia 2 – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: 5 Disney Movies To Watch This Christmas Eve!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News