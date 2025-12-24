The Christmas holiday season has provided a boost to Wicked: For Good at the box office. Despite losing 567 screens last Friday and facing fresh competition from new releases, including Avatar: Fire and Ash, which continues to dominate theaters, the musical fantasy sequel earned a respectable $1.4 million on its fifth Monday in North America. This brings its domestic total to $322.4 million, with the film now projected to finish its North American run somewhere between $335 million and $350 million.

On the global front, the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer sequel has collected $486.7 million worldwide, currently ranking as the 13th-highest-grossing film of 2025, as per Box Office Mojo. It is currently trailing just behind The Conjuring: Last Rites, which stands at $494.7 million globally. While crossing the $500 million milestone remains to be seen, the film is now on the verge of surpassing the worldwide box office total of the 2005 action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Here’s how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn to outgross it globally.

Wicked: For Good vs. Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Wicked: For Good and Mr. & Mrs. Smith stack up at the global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $322.4 million

International: $164.3 million

Worldwide: $486.7 million

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Box Office Summary

North America: $186.3 million

International: $300.9 million

Worldwide: $487.2 million

As the figures show, the musical fantasy sequel is currently trailing the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie action hit by just around $500K worldwide. Given its ongoing theatrical run and steady momentum, it appears to be only a matter of time before Wicked: For Good overtakes Mr. & Mrs. Smith at the global box office.

Can Wicked: For Good Surpass The Conjuring: Last Rites?

At present, Wicked: For Good trails the worldwide total of The Conjuring: Last Rites by roughly $8 million. With the holiday season still in play, and if the film continues to benefit from it, the Wicked sequel appears well-positioned to close this gap during its ongoing theatrical run. Whether it ultimately overtakes the horror movie should become clear in the coming weeks.

Wicked & Wicked: For Good – Story & Lead Cast

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer

