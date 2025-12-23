Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson starrer sci-fi thriller Mercy is gearing up for its release next month. The opening weekend projections for the film have been revealed, placing it in the mid-range debut at the North American box office. It will face competition from a few new releases, and not to forget, Avatar: Fire and Ash will also be ruling the screens. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Chris and Rebecca’s fast-paced action flick has been directed by Timur Bekmambetov, best known for movies like Wanted and Night Watch. It will be released by Amazon MGM Studios in the domestic region, meaning the film will be available on Amazon Prime after its theatrical run, or possibly while it is still in cinemas.

Mercy generated a positive buzz after its trailer was released a few weeks back, and the film is also tracking to earn a decent collection on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Pro‘s latest report, the sci-fi action thriller is tracking to earn between $15 million and $25 million at the box office in North America.

Initially slated for release in August, the movie was later rescheduled by Amazon/MGM for a mid-January release. The shift places the film in a competitive corridor alongside lingering holiday performers and a relatively light January lineup, which nevertheless features titles like Greenland 2: Migration, projected to open in the $10M–$20M range, and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, expected to debut between $20M and $30M.

What is the film about?

Set in Los Angeles in 2029, the story follows a seasoned detective who finds himself fighting for his life in an unprecedented courtroom. Accused of killing his wife, he is given just 90 minutes to convince a powerful AI judge—technology he once helped bring into existence—of his innocence before it delivers a final, irreversible verdict.

Mercy, featuring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, will be released on January 23.

