Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has crossed its final major milestone at the worldwide box office. The horror sequel is edging closer to breaking into the global top 20 highest-grossing films list worldwide. The movie is feeling the impact of the four new releases, and is on track to beat the worldwide haul of One Battle After Another. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror sequel is also one of the top 50 highest-grossing horror films worldwide. It is a horror blockbuster and one of the top 30 highest-grossing films of the year. The film featuring Josh Hutcherson received drastically opposite ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, yet it emerged as a box office success.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 at the worldwide box office

Domestically, Five Nights at Freddy’s collected $7.6 million on its third three-day weekend. It lost 567 theaters in North America and declined by 60.5% from last weekend. The domestic total of the film after three weekends stands at $109.3 million. Internationally, the horror sequel is also on the verge of crossing $100 million, currently standing at $93.4 million in cumulative box office. Adding the domestic and the overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at $202.7 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $109.3 million

International – $93.4 million

Worldwide – $202.7 million

Set to beat One Battle After Another’s global haul

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Five Nights at Freddy’s is the 24th highest-grossing film of 2025. It has surpassed Predator: Badlands a few days ago to achieve this rank and is now set to beat Leonardo DiCaprio‘s One Battle After Another. It is the most highly rated film of the year and a strong contender for the Oscars. The political thriller collected $205.15 million in its worldwide run so far and is the #23 highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is less than $4 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of One Battle After Another. The political thriller has an estimated budget of almost $100 million more than the horror sequel. Josh Hutcherson starrer needs to beat The Bad Guys 2’s $239.4 million global haul to break into 2025’s highest-grossing films list. It will also surpass Snow White at the worldwide box office soon. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

