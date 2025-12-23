James Cameron’s Avatar movie rules the premium formats! After Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash has recorded one of the biggest global opening weekends in IMAX screenings. The film surpassed the global openings of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, F1, and Superman to register the biggest international debut in IMAX history. Keep scrolling for more.

It has also surpassed IMAX global opening collections of biggies like Oppenheimer and Deadpool & Wolverine. This shows the fans love to witness Cameron’s masterpiece on the biggest of screens. These films feature some of the most amazing visuals, and it would be a crime not to experience them in the highest quality formats.

Avatar 3’s global opening weekend in the IMAX format

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $43.6 million on its opening weekend from the IMAX screenings worldwide. It collected $30.6 million overseas and $13 million at the domestic box office from the IMAX screenings alone.

Records achieved by James Cameron’s film with its IMAX global debut

It has also been reported that Avatar 3 has earned the biggest global opening weekend of 2025. It has surpassed F1‘s $27.7 million, Superman‘s $30.4 million, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s $31 million global debuts to become the biggest global IMAX debut of 2025.

Additionally, it is also the biggest debut since Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $48.8 million. In the history of IMAX global openings, Avatar 3 has recorded the 4th biggest global debut. The film is only behind Avengers: Endgame’s $91.5 million, Avatar: The Way of Water’s $48.8 million, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $48 million in worldwide opening weekend box office. This also shows that James Cameron is the only Hollywood filmmaker whose film crossed the $40 million mark in IMAX post-COVID, and that too, twice. Avatar 3 will have the IMAX screens till mid-January.

More about its box office collection

James Cameron’s film opened with $89.16 million at the domestic box office, and internationally it earned $258.17 million. The worldwide total of Avatar 3 on its opening weekend is $347.3 million. It is already the 17th highest-grossing film of the year. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Box office summary

North America – $89.1 million

International – $258.2 million

Worldwide – $347.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

