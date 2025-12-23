Avatar: Fire and Ash has been at the top in almost every region worldwide. But in Japan, it faced a tough crowd as it could not earn the top crown, nor could it beat Zootopia 2, which was in its third weekend. The James Cameron-directed threequel has also earned significantly less than the previous film, and the first film had the biggest opening weekend at the box office in Japan. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film opened with $300 million-plus collection at the worldwide box office. It is the second biggest worldwide opening weekend of 2025, only behind Zootopia 2. This Disney animation is going to give tough competition in some overseas regions. The Avatar threequel has underperformed at the box office in North America and internationally, landing at the lower end of the projected range.

Avatar 3’s opening weekend collection at the Japanese box office

According to trade analysts’ reports, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected an estimated $2.8 million on its three-day weekend at the box office in Japan on its opening weekend. It has collected $1 million on Sunday, representing a 7.6% increase from $965k on Saturday. The film debuted at #2 as Zootopia 2 kept ruling at the top spot even on its third weekend.

How does it stack up against the other Avatar movies?

It has registered the lowest opening weekend in the franchise. Avatar: The Way of Water collected $4.7 million on its opening weekend in Japan. Avatar was released in 2009, and over the five-day opening weekend, the OG film collected $15.9 million at the box office in Japan.

Avatar – $15.9 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $4.7 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $2.8 million

More about its opening weekend

At the North American box office, James Cameron‘s Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $89.16 million on its opening weekend. Internationally, the film debuted with $258.17 million, and thus, its global opening is $347.3 million. The film entered the global list of the 20 highest-grossing films on its opening weekend alone. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

