Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 continues its rampage mode at the US box office. Advance booking for the premieres are yet to initiate in Canada, but the trends in North America are unreal! Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller sequel is now inches away from beating Animal to create history for Bollywood in premieres. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Where does Dhurandhar: The Revenge stand in the US premiere pre-sales (11 days left)

There’s no significant competition apart from Ustaad Singh Bhagat, since Toxic was postponed. The trailer was unveiled yesterday and opened to a highly impressive response. The sky is the limit for the Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer now. According to Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 registered premiere pre-sales worth $537.6K, as of 9 AM today.

Over 33K tickets have been sold across 1K shows at 551 locations in the US. There are still 11 days until the premieres. With such fantastic trends, Ranveer Singh and his gang are sure to set new milestones not just for Bollywood but also for Indian cinema.