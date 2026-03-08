Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 continues its rampage mode at the US box office. Advance booking for the premieres are yet to initiate in Canada, but the trends in North America are unreal! Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller sequel is now inches away from beating Animal to create history for Bollywood in premieres. Scroll below for a detailed report!
Where does Dhurandhar: The Revenge stand in the US premiere pre-sales (11 days left)
There’s no significant competition apart from Ustaad Singh Bhagat, since Toxic was postponed. The trailer was unveiled yesterday and opened to a highly impressive response. The sky is the limit for the Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer now. According to Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 registered premiere pre-sales worth $537.6K, as of 9 AM today.
Over 33K tickets have been sold across 1K shows at 551 locations in the US. There are still 11 days until the premieres. With such fantastic trends, Ranveer Singh and his gang are sure to set new milestones not just for Bollywood but also for Indian cinema.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Animal US Box Office Premieres
Back in 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna‘s Animal set a record by scoring the highest US premiere pre-sales of over $650K. Aditya Dhar’s film has a lot of time to surpass that mark. However, it needs only a 21% jump to set new milestones for Bollywood. We’re super excited because the feat will be crossed either today or by tomorrow at the latest. History is in the making!
Dhurandhar 2 North America Advance Booking!
Ranveer Singh starrer has knocked it out of the park in US bookings alone. The advance booking sales for the opening day have surged to $765K. It has also clocked pre-sales worth $1.45 million for the first weekend. Mind you, the advance booking in Canada has yet to commence. The Eid 2026 release is sure to surpass Animal ($1.2 million) and record the highest North America pre-sales in the history of Bollywood.
