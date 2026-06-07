Toy Story (1995) was Pixar’s first feature film, and it was also the first animated movie to receive a ‘Best Original Screenplay’ Academy Award nomination. After receiving highly positive reviews from critics (currently holding a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score), the John Lasseter-directed feature became the second-highest-grossing title of 1995 at the global box office. The film’s success led to three sequels, and the four films collectively earned over $2.8 billion worldwide within the main Toy Story franchise.

More than thirty years after the original film, Toy Story 5, the fifth installment in the long-running animated franchise, is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. With less than two weeks left for its theatrical release, industry observers are eager to see whether it can surpass the $1 billion worldwide mark, as the third and fourth Toy Story films did.

While it remains to be seen whether the upcoming film can achieve this milestone, let’s take a look at how much Toy Story 5 needs to earn worldwide to outgross Pixar’s two widely acclaimed films, The Incredibles and its sequel, Incredibles 2.

The Incredibles & Incredibles 2 – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here’s what The Incredibles and Incredibles 2 earned at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Incredibles (2004): $631.7 million

Incredibles 2 (2018): $1.243 billion

What The Above Numbers Indicate

Based on the figures above, Toy Story 5 would need to earn more than $631.7 million to surpass The Incredibles’ worldwide earnings and over a massive $1.243 billion to outgross Incredibles 2.

According to a recent projection by Box Office Pro, Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $150 million and $175 million in its opening weekend in North America. In comparison, The Incredibles opened to $70.5 million, and Incredibles 2 delivered a stellar $182.7 million domestic debut.

Based on these projections and opening-weekend figures, it looks like Toy Story 5 will comfortably beat The Incredibles’ worldwide total, but surpassing Incredibles 2 will be a much tougher challenge. It is worth mentioning that no Toy Story film has crossed the $1.2 billion mark worldwide to date. That said, the final box office outcome will be clear only after its theatrical release on June 19.

What’s Toy Story 5 All About?

Directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 is about how Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang face a new challenge as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. When technology threatens to disrupt traditional playtime, the toys must prove their relevance. The voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, alongside Greta Lee as Lilypad.

Toy Story 5 Trailer

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