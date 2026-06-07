The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act dropped in the domestic top 5 rankings after its strong Thursday debut. The web series movie is eyeing a strong opening weekend at the North American box office. Fans have received it well, and once again, this proves that YouTube sensations can even compete with Hollywood titles. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, The Amazing Digital Circus is an Australian independent adult animated web series directed by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions. The movie comprises the eighth and ninth episodes of the series, and it was released in North America by Fathom Entertainment. However, the finale will be released on YouTube in mid-June.

How much has film collected on its second day 2 at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act collected a solid $4.3 million on Friday, its second day in release, at the North American box office. The film was released on Thursday and thus saw a decline on day 2 at the domestic box office. The web series movie declined by just 48.2% from Thursday opening day, and it also dropped to #4 in the domestic rankings despite opening at #1. After two days, the film’s North American box office total has reached $12.6 million.

Opening weekend update

According to industry experts, The Amazing Digital Circus movie is tracking to earn between $11 million and $14 million on its three-day opening weekend and between $19 million and $22 million over the four-day debut weekend at the North American box office. The film will debut in the domestic top 5 rankings in its opening weekend despite facing Masters of the Universe and Scary Movie 6.

The film features the final two episodes of The Amazing Digital Circus (Episodes 8 and 9), bringing the acclaimed animated web series to its conclusion. As Pomni and the rest of the cast remain trapped within a bizarre digital realm, they must confront their greatest challenges yet while living under the unpredictable rule of the unstable ringmaster, Caine. With long-running mysteries finally unraveling, the story builds toward an emotional and high-stakes finale that determines the fate of everyone trapped inside the circus. The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act was released on June 4.

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