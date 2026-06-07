Obsession is the biggest horror hit of the year at the North American box office. The Curry Barker movie achieved this feat by beating Scream 7’s domestic haul. The movie is now aiming for horror blockbusters, and The Conjuring: Last Rites is one of them. But will this micro-budget horror phenomenon be able to beat the domestic total of The Conjuring: Last Rites? Keep scrolling for the deets.

On track to hit the $150 million milestone at the North American box office?

The Curry Barker movie collected $7.5 million on its 4th Friday at the North American box office. It is the biggest 4th Friday of all time for horror movies. The R-rated horror movie dropped by just 8.5% from last Friday, which is more than Sinners’ $6.6 million and The Sixth Sense’s $5.8 million 4th Friday grosses. It is expanding into theaters in North America and is now playing on 2,900 screens. The domestic total for the movie is $134 million, and it will cross $150 million at the North American box office this weekend.

Can it surpass the domestic haul of The Conjuring: Last Rites?

According to Box Office Mojo, The Conjuring: Last Rites was released last year, and it is reportedly the last installment in the Conjuring franchise. Last Rites collected $177.7 million at the North American box office. It is also the all-time highest-grossing film in the entire Conjuring universe. Obsession is experiencing an extraordinary run at the box office, but will it beat The Conjuring: Last Rites, one of the biggest horror franchises’ movies?

The Curry Barker horror movie is currently tracking to earn more than $200 million at the North American box office. Therefore, it will easily surpass the domestic haul of The Conjuring: Last Rites. This might happen in this upcoming week or the next weekend.

More about the film

Obsession is tracking to earn between $23 million and $27 million at the North American box office during this weekend. Internationally, the film’s collection stands at $44.7 million, bringing the worldwide total to $178.8 million. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $134.0 million

International – $44.8 million

Worldwide – $178. 8 million

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