Marathi historical action drama Raja Shivaji helped Abhishek Bachchan achieve new milestones in his career. It became his 5th highest-grossing film of all time in India. Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial is now competing against Housefull 3, but will most likely lose the battle. Scroll below for the day 37 report!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 37

According to estimates, Raja Shivaji collected 6 lakh on day 37. It registered a 50% growth compared to the 4 lakh earned on the previous day. It was already facing competition from Deool Band 2, and Tumbadchi Manjula has now taken over the maximum screen count, which will soon lead to its exit from theatres.

But there’s nothing to worry about, as Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial has delivered a glorious run, becoming the highest-grossing Marathi film in history. The total box office collection comes to 105.49 crore net, which is approximately 124.47 crore in gross earnings.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

Week 4: 5.2 crore

Week 5: 2.24 crore

Day 36: 4 lakh

Day 37: 6 lakh

Total: 105.49 crore

Will miss surpassing Housefull 3

Raja Shivaji surpassed Abhishek Bachchan’s big Bollywood releases like Dostana, Guru, Dhoom 2, and Bol Bachchan to become his 5th highest-grossing film in India. It needs only 2.21 crore more to take over the 4th spot by beating Housefull 3. But the daily collection have dropped to the vicinity of 5 lakh, so covering the margin will be impossible.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Dhoom 3: 280.25 crore Happy New Year: 205 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Housefull 3: 107.7 crore Raja Shivaji: 105.49 crore (37 days) Bol Bachchan: 102 crore Dhoom 2: 82.3 crore Guru: 45.49 crore Dostana: 44.38 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 44.41 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 37 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 105.49 crore

ROI: 30.49 crore

ROI%: 40.65%

India gross: 124.47 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 129.47 crore

Verdict: Plus

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