Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Manoj Joshi led Bhooth Bangla is dominating the ticket windows. The fantasy horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan has showcased a good jump on its second Sunday. It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Housefull 3 and two others. Scroll below for the day 9 early trends!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 9 Early Estimates

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla amassed 11-12 crore on day 9. It saw an impressive jump of 56-72% compared to 6.4 crore garnered on the second Friday. There was considerable competition from Dhurandhar 2, which also drove impressive footfalls. On the other hand, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 could barely pose any threat.

The total box office collection in India stands around 113.08-114.08 crore net. Bhooth Bangla is now aiming to beat Jolly LLB 3 and emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grosser in the post-COVID era. It is also close to entering the safe zone, recovering its total reported budget of 120 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Day 8: 6.4 crore

Day 9: 7.5-8.5 crore (estimates)

Total: 109.18-110.18 crore

Knocks down three Akshay Kumar films!

In only 8 days, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Gold (105 crore), Housefull 5 (109 crore) and Holiday (113 crore). Tomorrow, it will surpass many others, including Jolly LLB 2 (117 crore), and Jolly LLB 3 (117.6 crore).

The fantasy horror-comedy is also aiming to emerge as our Khiladi’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It will achieve the milestone by surpassing Jolly LLB 3.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (net earnings):

Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Sky Force – 134.93 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Enters Top 10 Highest-Grossing Horror-Comedies In Indian Cinema!

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