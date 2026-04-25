Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Manoj Joshi led Bhooth Bangla is dominating the ticket windows. The fantasy horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan has showcased a good jump on its second Sunday. It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Housefull 3 and two others. Scroll below for the day 9 early trends!
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 9 Early Estimates
According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla amassed 11-12 crore on day 9. It saw an impressive jump of 56-72% compared to 6.4 crore garnered on the second Friday. There was considerable competition from Dhurandhar 2, which also drove impressive footfalls. On the other hand, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 could barely pose any threat.
The total box office collection in India stands around 113.08-114.08 crore net. Bhooth Bangla is now aiming to beat Jolly LLB 3 and emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grosser in the post-COVID era. It is also close to entering the safe zone, recovering its total reported budget of 120 crore.
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Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 95.68 crore
- Day 8: 6.4 crore
- Day 9: 7.5-8.5 crore (estimates)
Total: 109.18-110.18 crore
Knocks down three Akshay Kumar films!
In only 8 days, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Gold (105 crore), Housefull 5 (109 crore) and Holiday (113 crore). Tomorrow, it will surpass many others, including Jolly LLB 2 (117 crore), and Jolly LLB 3 (117.6 crore).
The fantasy horror-comedy is also aiming to emerge as our Khiladi’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It will achieve the milestone by surpassing Jolly LLB 3.
Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (net earnings):
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore
- Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore
- OMG 2 – 150 crore
- Sky Force – 134.93 crore
- Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 crore
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Enters Top 10 Highest-Grossing Horror-Comedies In Indian Cinema!
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