Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a steady run at the Indian box office. Priyadarshan’s fantasy horror-comedy has now joined the 100 crore club. Along with that, the Akshay Kumar starrer has entered the top 10 highest-grossing horror-comedy films of all time. Scroll below for the latest update!

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned at the Indian box office?

In 8 days of its box office run, Bhooth Bangla has entered the 100 crore club. The net collection currently stands at 102.08 crore. It has already emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. That’s not it; Akshay Kumar has also scored his 20th century in India, which is another celebratory feat.

Where does it stand among other horror-comedy grossers?

Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Sarvam Maya (76.84 crore). It is currently the 9th highest-grossing horror-comedy of all time in Indian cinema. Today, Bhooth Bangla will surpass Sharvari’s Munjya and officially steal the 8th spot.

Post that, it will compete against Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao‘s 2018 Stree, which earned 129.67 crore net in its domestic lifetime.

Check out the highest-grossing horror-comedy films of all time in Indian cinema (net collection):

Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 281.56 crore Golmaal Again – 205.72 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 185.57 crore Thamma – 157.05 crore The Raja Saab – 146.04 crore Stree – 129.67 crore Munjya – 108 crore Bhooth Bangla – 102.08 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

More about Bhooth Bangla

Priyadarshan returns to Bollywood almost 15 years after his last release, Khatta Meetha. Not only Akshay Kumar, but he also brought back the other supporting cast from Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi. Tabu, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiq Gabbi also play pivotal roles.

Bhooth Bangla was released in theatres worldwide on April 17, 2026.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Is Only 50 Points Away From Shah Rukh Khan In Koimoi Star Ranking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News