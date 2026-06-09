Michael is dancing around, earning solid box-office numbers. It is only a few weeks away from hitting the $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office, and ahead of that, the King of Pop’s biopic has emerged as Lionsgate’s top-grossing movie ever worldwide. It has beaten The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 to achieve this magnificent feat worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael at the worldwide box office

The Lionsgate movie collected a solid $7.6 million at the North American box office in its 7th three-day weekend. It dropped by 35.6% only despite losing 482 screens in the domestic market. After the seventh weekend, the film’s domestic total is $354.2 million, surpassing American Sniper as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing biopic at the domestic box office. It is also expected to beat The Passion of the Christ as the all-time highest-grossing biopic domestically.

At the international box office, Michael has been showing great legs, and the actuals came in higher than previously reported. The Jaafar Jackson starrer collected a solid $19.1 million at the overseas box office in its 7th weekend, which is slightly lower than Bohemian Rhapsody’s $20 million. It has reached the $544 million cume at the international box office across 82 markets. Allied to the $354.2 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $898.2 million. It crossed the $900 million mark on Monday, but the official numbers have yet to be released.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $354.2 million

International – $544.0 million

Worldwide – $898.2 million

Becomes Lionsgate’s top-grossing film worldwide

According to Deadline‘s report, Michael has surpassed the global box-office hauls of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 to become Lionsgate’s all-time highest-grossing movie worldwide. For the record, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire collected $865 million worldwide, and Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 raked in $868.5 million. However, the report also states that Universal and Volga [in Russia] handled Michael‘s foreign territories.

The Antoine Fuqua movie is poised to beat Bohemian Rhapsody‘s global haul this week and become the all-time highest-grossing music biopic worldwide. It is currently tracking to earn between $950 million and $1 billion worldwide in its theatrical run. Michael Jackson’s biopic was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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