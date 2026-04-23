Rajkummar Rao continues to prove why he is an OTT favorite. While his film Toaster opened to mixed reviews on Netflix, the eccentric dark humor has spoken, as the film isn’t just trending at number 1 in India, but is also finding a spot on Netflix globally! The dark comedy claimed the top spot in Pakistan and Bangladesh as well, apart from India!

Furthermore, the film was trending in the top 10 non-English films on Netflix across 15 countries last week, including Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, India, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.

Toaster OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from April 13 to April 19, 2026, Toaster, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 4.4 million on Netflix against 9.2 million viewing hours and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

The dark comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Archana Puran Singh, and Sanya Malhotra has managed to become the third most-watched film in its debut week, sharing the spot with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, with 4.4 million views.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for all the Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2026. These films might have arrived on the platform either as a direct release or after ending their theatrical run.

Dhurandhar: 7.6 Million Accused: 7.5 Million Toaster | Mardaani 3: 4.4 Million Made In Korea: 4.1 Million Tere Ishk Mein: 3.8 Million De De Pyaar De 2: 3.5 Million Haq: 3.4 Million Border 2: 3.3 Million Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 2.5 Million Youth: 2.2 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

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