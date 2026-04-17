Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Toaster Movie on Netflix

Actress Patralekha’s first venture as a producer is the Netflix film Toaster. The film stars her husband and actor Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, along with Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Upendra Limaye, and Jitendra Joshi in supporting roles. Toaster tells the story of a miserly man, Ramakant Mishra, and how his miserly ways lead to tragicomedy events. It was released on Netflix on April 15, 2026.

Toaster Movie Plot

Toaster focuses on Ramakant and Shilpa, a young couple living in an apartment complex that is mostly composed of senior citizens. Ramakant is a very miserly person, much to the annoyance of anyone who has to deal with him. His wife is also annoyed by his cheap behavior. They buy a new toaster as a gift for Shilpa’s mentor’s daughter’s wedding, and Ramakant is not happy. When the wedding is called off, he goes to great lengths to get it back. What comes after forms the crux of the story.

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Toaster Ending Explained: Does Ramakant Get His Toaster Back?

Things begin to take shape right from the time when Glen secretly records MLA Amre’s sex scandal video and blackmails him to leak it. He stores the memory card in the titular toaster, the same one that Ramakant is out to get back. When Ramakant goes to Glen’s house to get the toaster, he and Glen get into a scuffle, and Glen falls to his death. Pherwani aunty has a video of this accident and threatens Ramakant into becoming her boy toy. She, too, keeps the memory card in another tray on the toaster. Thus begins a tedious chase by multiple individuals to get the toaster.

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The finale is shot in Yazoo Park, a real-life park in Virar, Mumbai. The nighttime setting shows us that the park is abandoned and a perfect place to commit a crime, and, well, crime happens a lot. Ramakant and Shilpa, along with Inspector Balgoade and Pherwani Aunty, reach the park to satisfy their own agenda. In a series of scuffles, Balgoade is shot dead. Ramakant and Shilpa fight off Pherwani Aunty, who is surprisingly agile and strong. But physics gets in Pherwani Aunty’s way, and she falls over a railing, eventually dying.

MLA Amre arrives at the scene to find a dead Balgoade, but all he cares about is his scandalous video. The same video that fell over the railing with Pherwani aunty. Amre, unaware of this, ends up eating the red-colored memory card. Amre’s character is a good caricature of the politicians who often hide their true selves in public.

The phone that Pherwani aunty had with her contained Amre’s scandal video. Until the very end, there was no sign that anyone had gone to check in on her. We can assume that the body would be discovered later, especially with the investigation following Balgoade’s disappearance. This means that Amre’s scandal video might still be on the phone, and it could be discovered, leading to Amre’s downfall as a politician.

Glen’s death can be ruled out as an accident because Ramakant did not really push him. Both Glen and he were pulling the toaster towards themselves, and Glen lost his footing and fell headfirst. But the act is certainly incriminating, and Ramakant would have faced charges if the video existed.

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Ramakant and Shilpa continue to live together, even after he takes her to a community food hall for their anniversary lunch. Shilpa should just leave Ramakant at this point. Despite a life-threatening fiasco, Ramakant did not learn his lesson and did not change his cheapskate ways. Fighting with the electricity board over six rupees, packing a tester perfume as a wedding gift, and using a thin slice of soap to bathe are all signs of someone who does not really know how to live a decent life.

If people like Ramakant exist in real life, I say to my readers: please practice caution and avoid them. While such cheap living might look funny in the movies, in reality there is a line to be drawn between being thrifty and miserly.

Toaster is a movie that I went into with high expectations. With a few predictable turns and a twist, it was a decent watch. Patralekha’s cameo could have landed well in the film, but it all ended up being forced. Movies like Toaster promise a good dose of black comedy and incidents that make us think, “Can this really happen in real life?” But with Toaster, it feels like it could have been a little crisper.

Toaster Official Trailer:

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