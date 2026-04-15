Panem is calling once again, and this time, it is back to one of its darkest and most devastating chapters.

With the first full trailer now out and trending on social media, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is already shaping up to be one of the biggest film events of 2026. Set decades before Katniss Everdeen’s story, the latest prequel delves into the Second Quarter Quell, the notorious 50th Hunger Games that turned Haymitch Abernathy into the survivor audiences first encountered in the original films.

From A star-studded cast to haunting first-look footage and a confirmed release date, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming film.

All machines can be broken. #TheHungerGames: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters & IMAX November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/90wp9cBxeg — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) April 13, 2026

Sunrise on the Reaping: Cast & Trailer

The upcoming prequel will feature new faces and big Hollywood names, giving fans a closer look at Panem’s past.

Main cast

Joseph Zada as little Haymitch Abernathy

Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove

McKenna Grace plays Maysilee Donner

Elle Fanning as young Effie Trinket

Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee

Maya Hawke as Wiress

Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman

Ralph Fiennes as President Snow

Glenn Close in a major supporting role

The greatest focus, of course, falls on Joseph Zada, who steps into the role originally popularized by Woody Harrelson. In the newly unveiled trailer, the younger, grittier Haymitch is teased as he is thrown into one of the deadliest Games in Panem’s history.

Lionsgate’s initial full trailer leans intensely on spectacle and suspense, opening with Capitol pageantry before plunging viewers into the realm of bloody arenas. The trailer gives hints at the emotional and psychological toll of the 50th Hunger Games, which had 48 tributes (as opposed to 24) as part of the Quarter Quell twist.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the director of Catching Fire, Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film is expected to deliver the same scale and emotional impact that fans have grown to anticipate.

This is how we remember. pic.twitter.com/NciV6iWIR7 — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) April 10, 2026

Sunrise on the Reaping: Plot & Release Date

Based on Suzanne Collins’s best-selling 2025 novel of the same title, Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before Hunger Games.

This chapter documents the Second Quarter Quell, in which Haymitch is chosen as a tribute of District 12. Unlike the standard games, the Quarter Quell doubles the tributes, making the arena brutal and unpredictable. Early trailers have hinted at explosive action, emotional confrontation, and the looming presence of Snow over the Games.

According to Lionsgate Movies’ official YouTube channel, the movie will officially be released in theaters and IMAX on November 20, 2026.

Break the machine. Change the Games. #TheHungerGames: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters & IMAX November 20, 2026. pic.twitter.com/Iz22dSFXgg — The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) April 13, 2026

Why This Prequel Might Turn Out To Be The Darkest Part Of The Franchise?

Panem might be returning to familiar ground, but Sunrise on the Reaping is likely to recount one of its most heartrending stories to date. The prequel is both nostalgic and intriguing, revisiting the story of Haymitch and how the brutal Quarter Quell that shaped him many years ago, and it’s a must-watch for both longtime fans and those new to the Hunger Games.

If the trailer is any indication, this next chapter may serve as a reminder to the audience as to why The Hunger Games is one of the most persistent franchises in pop culture.

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For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

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