Katy Perry is again making headlines. Only this time, they are not about her music but the newfound love. She grabbed media attention after photos surfaced of her with former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and it looks like the two are dating. Not only that, but the new “It couple” has managed to dazzle audiences, spending a sweet time at the ongoing Coachella 2026.

This new development in the entertainment industry has led us to discuss the net worth of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. What do the numbers say, and where do these two big names stand? Let’s discover.

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Katy Perry Net Worth Breakdown

Katy Perry is one of the highly acclaimed singers. Besides her journey as a musician, she is also known for her prolific tenure as a judge on the reality show American Idol, which she left a few years ago. However, none of that has affected her grand Net Worth in the long run. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Fireworks singer has a net worth of $400 million.

Perry has also remained among the highest-paid entertainers over the past decade. At present, her salary is $25 million. It should be noted that back in September 2023, the artist who gave us globally acclaimed songs such as Dark Horse sold her song catalog for $225 million. The deal was made between Perry and Litmus Music.

Regarding her earnings, she earned between $30 and $50 million from 2009 to 2014. These numbers stem from the sales of her album, merchandise, and world tours, as well as the endorsements. About her American Idol judge stint, back in 2018, in the first season, Perry made $15 million. A year later, Katy Perry began earning $25 million.

Now, let’s talk about her businesses: Katy Perry has launched fragrance brands Purr and Meow! Other similar brands include Killer Queen and Mad Potion. She has also invested in Popchips, which led to the launch of her own app, Katy Perry Pop, through Glu Mobile. Her former partners are Rusel Brand and Orlando Bloom.

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Justin Trudeau Net Worth Breakdown

Now, coming to the net worth of the former prime minister of Canada. Justin Trudeau’s net worth is $10 million, according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. The Canadian politician is the eldest son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. It should be noted that, before he entered politics, he was a teacher in Vancouver, where he taught mathematics and French.

The first time he entered parliament was in 2008, when he won the election in the Montreal riding of Papineau, building a high profile as a member of the Liberal Party. Trudeau reached great heights, winning the election and becoming Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister in 2015.

The politician is widely celebrated for his efforts to legalize cannabis, his views on carbon pricing, and his welcome of Syrian refugees.

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When comparing the net worths of the two personalities, Justin Trudeau’s Net worth is a lot less than that of Katy Perry. It will be intriguing to see their blossoming love take a big leap in the near future. However, it is clear that Katy Perry’s net worth will continue to grow, given her musical career and earnings. If she releases another album, her net worth will exceed the current figure.

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