Divyenndu In Mirzapur: The Movie ( Photo Credit – Instagram)

Divyenndu is set to return as Munna Bhaiya, one of the most beloved and feared characters of Indian streaming, this time on the big screen. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor opens up about what it takes to revisit an iconic character, the instinct that drives his choices, and why this comeback feels bigger than himself.

Divyenndu On What Makes Munna Bhaiya An Iconic Character

On what goes into building a character as iconic as Munna Bhaiya, Divyenndu shares, “I’m very lucky that I get a lot of author-backed characters. I’m thankful to the makers and the writers for actually having this kind of belief in me, that I’ll be able to pull off these characters. When it comes to my way of making a character and working on it, one thing is always at the core of it: I always try to make them more relatable and human, and not just take the easy way out to explore the character. I like to take my chances, I like to take risks, and audiences have always rewarded me for that. So I think experimenting with characters is, in part, somewhere within me as an actor, and I feel really complete when I express myself in making these characters more so fearlessly.”

Divyenndu On Returning As Munna Bhaiya

Talking about what this return means to him personally, Divyenndu adds, “To come back with the film, it’s like how life comes full circle. I’m both excited and nervous at the same time. How would people react and see Munna coming back, whether I’ve done justice to it or not. So, it’s a bag full of emotions, but above everything, I think this one is just for the fans.”

As anticipation builds for Divyenndu’s return as Munna Bhaiya, the actor steps back into an iconic role with the gratitude of someone who knows exactly who he’s doing it for. Mirzapur: The Movie premieres on September 4.

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