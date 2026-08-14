Awarapan 2 Movie Review Quicker: Emraan Hashmi Returns To Rule! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

If you ever want to know what nostalgia and bringing back a franchise that was not even a hit in the first place mean, then walk into any theater screening Awarapan 2, and you will know. I am watching the film in an almost-packed theater in a tier-2 city, and the craze for this film is real. The crowd, as expected, is mostly millennials who are back to tap into the nostalgia!

The film opens with a strong musical presence, and, as expected, To Phir Aao drops in with the first frame. The film is heavy on music, and you can tell from the fact that two songs are played in the first 12 minutes, which strongly establishes the backstory and premise!

If you think you need to watch part 1 to watch this sequel, you don’t necessarily have to. In the first 15 minutes, the film gives a thorough flashback of what happened, and the story is linked to the future almost in a jiffy! Awarapan 2 finally starts with Shivam and Aaliyah yet again as Emraan Hashmi announces, ‘Main Aaliyah ko phir se nahi kho sakta!’

The film has started on an intriguing note, and here are three thoughts I already have in the first 30 minutes.

The Clarity In Storytelling!

The film clearly establishes the premise, providing all the information in great detail. All the characters are being introduced through distinct narration, establishing all the major points of the human trafficking racket! Despite a lengthy narration, the storytelling does not turn gimmicky!

Sticking To The Nostalgia!

The film sticks to the nostalgia and blueprint of gangster dramas from the late 2000s. Loud background music, stylized hook sounds, and a pace that is picky and does not impact the storytelling! However, how much of it would help the film later remains to be seen!

Less Emraan & More Story

Nitin Kakkar clearly knows how much of Emraan to use and when! In the first 30 minutes, the film clearly balances nostalgia with the future buildup, ensuring the story takes the lead and Emraan Hashmi does not look like a larger-than-life hero returning to the franchise!

Awarapan 2 is looking promising, and so far, the film is capable of holding its audience and generating good intrigue! Hope it stays the same in the second half!

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For full review of Awarapan 2, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Awarapan Recap: Who Is Shivam Pandit & What Happens At The End Of Emraan Hashmi’s Cult Classic?

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