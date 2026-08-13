Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan Recap ( Photo Credit –YouTube)

Awarapan 2 is on the horizon, set to hit theaters on August 14, 2026. Before watching Emraan Hashmi’s cult classic sequel, take a quick look at what happened in Awarapan and get a quick recap of Shivam Pandit’s traumatic journey.

Awarapan: Who Is Shivam Pandit?

Shivam Pandit works for Malik in Hong Kong and serves as the manager of one of Malik’s hotels. Although Bharat Malik has multiple hotels across Hong Kong, Shivam’s hotel consistently outperforms the others.

Shivam works alongside his friend Kabir. He is not only a favorite of Malik but also one of his most loyal workers. In fact, Malik even keeps Shivam ahead of his own son, Ronnie.

Shivam has conflicts with Munna R. Malik, who is the son of Raja D. Malik, Bharat Malik’s brother.

Is Awarapan 2 going to be Emraan Hashmi’s biggest opening as a leading man? — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 11, 2026

Bharat Malik Assigns A Task To Shivam, Igniting The Chaos

One day, Bharat reveals that there is a girl from Pakistan whom he loves. However, he is suspicious that the girl, Reema, may be in love with someone else. Being loyal to Malik, Shivam keeps an eye on Reema. As a Muslim, Reema’s actions remind Shivam of the love of his life, Aaliyah.

While the police were tracking Shivam and Kabir in India over a kidnapping case, he met Aaliyah at a fest. Aaliyah was carrying a cage with pigeons and told Shivam that he would be sinning if he released a pigeon locked inside the cage.

This first interaction stole Shivam’s heart. Although Shivam was an atheist, Aaliyah always tried to make Pandit believe in the existence of God. One day, they were caught by Aaliyah’s father. Although Shivam promised to give up all his wrongdoings, Aaliyah’s father pulled the trigger of his gun.

Emraan Hashmi’s character managed to escape, but the incident led to Aaliyah’s death. From then on, Shivam carried the burden of not being able to save her. He also began believing in the concept of setting someone free from a cage, which was one of Aaliyah’s core beliefs.

Shivam Catches Reema With Bilal

Once, Shivam and Reema went to a masjid, where she asked him to get her a tabeez. While continuing his investigation, Shivam discovered that Bilal was in love with Reema and had come to Hong Kong to take her back to Pakistan.

He immediately informed Bharat Malik about this, and in frustration, Malik ordered Shivam to have Reema killed. This left Shivam stunned, but he still attempted to follow his boss’s command.

Shivam caught Bilal and Reema red-handed and brutally attacked Bilal. Although Reema and Bilal begged for mercy, Shivam fired multiple bullets, but none of them hit the Pakistani couple.

Later, Shivam told Kabir about what had happened, and they decided to leave Hong Kong. Not following Malik’s order had major consequences, but Pandit also suffered a major betrayal from his friend Kabir.

What Happened At The End Of Awarapan?

Due to Kabir’s betrayal, Malik caught Shivam and gave him another chance to shoot Reema. Instead of following his orders, Shivam protected Bilal and promised to rescue Reema from Bharat.

In the process, Shivam shot Raja D. Malik and his son before eventually killing Bharat Malik as well. Kabir, realizing his friendship with Pandit, decided to help him but was killed by Ronnie and his goons.

The movie concluded with Shivam delivering Reema to Bilal, feeling blessed to have done something Aaliyah always believed in: setting someone free. Ronnie and his goons then attacked Shivam. Although Bilal and Reema managed to escape, the movie ended with Shivam smiling despite having multiple bullets in his body and imagining himself being with Aaliyah in heaven.

In the closing moments, we see Reema giving a speech in Pakistan, telling her audience that the desire for freedom and independence is everyone’s right while sharing the story of Shivam Pandit.

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