Haiwaan Teaser ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Following the phenomenal response to its first-look posters, Haiwaan is ready to pull audiences deeper into its dark and dangerous world. Mysterious, unsettling, and packed with intrigue, Priyadarshan’s edge-of-the-seat thriller signals the arrival of a deliciously villainous era on the big screen.

Building on the anticipation surrounding the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer, the much-awaited teaser offers the first gripping peek into a world driven by mystery, danger, and haiwaaniyat.

Hero Ya Haiwaan? Akshay & Saif’s Characters Remain A Mystery

Dark, atmospheric, and deliberately cryptic, the teaser intrigues without revealing too much. Striking silhouettes, looming shadows, and fleeting glimpses come together to create an unsettling sense that something sinister is waiting to be unleashed. Every frame feels like a piece of a larger puzzle, leading to the question at the heart of it all: Hero Ya Haiwaan?

Keeping its biggest cards firmly under wraps, the teaser leaves audiences guessing about what lies beneath the surface. With Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan stepping into an unpredictable world where appearances can be deceptive, Haiwaan sets the stage for an electrifying face-off, with the trailer only set to take the haiwaaniyat a notch higher.

Haiwaan Cast & Release Date

Along with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the key roles, Haiwaan boasts a superb ensemble cast that includes Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. Haiwaan is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film releases theatrically on 11th September 2026.

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