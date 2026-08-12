Haiwaan Teaser Review: Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan Look Hauntingly Suspicious In Shadows! (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Priyadarshan reuniting Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, almost two decades after Tashan, was always going to be an event. But nobody, and I mean nobody, expected the reunion to look like this dark and eerie! Forget the loud, quirky chemistry we’re used to from these two because Haiwaan teaser brings a major shift in their camaraderie! It drops us straight into a world of flickering lights, haunting BGM, and suspicious silhouettes that refuse to answer – who’s the hero, and who’s the villain!

Directed by Priyadarshan, the tone of the film has been set so right – dark, moody, and unapologetically shady! A director, we usually associate with slapstick and chaos in Hindi Cinema, is ready to change the game altogether! Honestly, the shift suits him. The tease in this teaser feels deliberately shadowed, and the makers want you to keep pondering and searching for just one clue to unveil it all!

Akshay Kumar shows up with an intensity we haven’t seen from him in a while – just a man clearly losing it psychologically! Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, brings an unsettling stillness to his part, playing a blind man – that’s arguably the teaser’s biggest flex.

Full marks to the editing team for never giving a tip in these 5 seconds as to whom should they root for! The plot is obviously missing, but that’s the point of a teaser. Still, I wouldn’t have mind one clean shot of the two stars actually facing off. Right now, it’s all mood, and no confrontation at all!

Still Haiwaan teaser is promising Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan at their darkest self it seems! If Priyadarshan sustains this mood for two long hours, then we might be looking at one of the biggest psychological thrillers of the year from Hindi Cinema. Honestly, since Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan look way past their Ole Ole mode with neither of them looking like a Khiladi or an Anari, and with no Tashan, only tension amidst their characters, I want to root for this one!

Check out the teaser here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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