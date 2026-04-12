Bollywood is now gearing up for the release of its first fantasy horror-comedy in 2026, Bhooth Bangla. Starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, among others, expectations are sky high. But Priyadarshan’s directorial was set to begin on a victorious note, with his highest-ever opening day. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Potential

There’s a loyal fan base for the Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar comedy duo. And when veteran stars like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Tabu, and Asrani, one expects nothing but a laughter riot. The trailer received a positive response, resulting in 151K interests on BookMyShow, according to live data.

All in all, the least one expects is Bhooth Bangla’s entry into the double-digit club on its opening day. In fact, it should at least bring in 15 crore, and the paid previews on April 16, 2026, will further pump the collection.

Where will it stand among Priyadarshan’s highest openers?

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on the political satire-action comedy film Khatta Meetha. Released in 2010, it marks the director’s highest opening in Bollywood, with net earnings of 7 crore.

The target will be comfortably surpassed, rewriting history for Priyadarshan after 16 long years. Post that, Bhooth Bangla will aim to emerge as his highest-grossing film at the box office by surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), which holds the #1 spot with a lifetime of 49.09 crore net.

Check out the highest openers of Priyadarshan at the Indian box office (net collection):

Khatta Meetha: 7 crore De Dana Dan: 6.13 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 3.88 crore Billu: 3.78 crore Bhagam Bhag: 3.43 crore

More about Bhooth Bangla

The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, and Tabu, among others. The fantasy horror comedy is releasing in theatres worldwide on April 17, 2026 with paid previews scheduled for April 16. It is produced jointly by Cape Of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures.

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