Many Bollywood actors proudly carry their family names as part of their screen identity, especially when they come from a film background. These names often become part of their brand and legacy. However, Tabu chose a different path. Despite coming from a film-connected background, she never used her father’s surname in her professional life.

Tabu’s decision was not driven by image or industry pressure but by her personal life experiences. Her childhood, family structure, and emotional distance from her father played a major role in shaping this choice. Instead of leaning on a surname or lineage, Tabu built her identity purely on her talent. From powerful performances to careful role choices, she carved her own space in the industry—one that never depended on family labels.

Why Tabu Never Used Her Father’s Surname

Tabu comes from a notable film family; her mother, Rizwana, is the sister of legendary writer-poet Kaifi Azmi. She is the niece of veteran actress Shabana Azmi and cinematographer Baba Azmi, and her elder sister is actress Farah Naaz. Tabu’s father, Jamal Hashmi, was an actor who had worked in Pakistan before moving back to India. However, Tabu never shared a close relationship with him. Her parents separated when she was just three years old. After that, she did not grow up with him and never really met him.

Because of this emotional distance, Tabu never felt connected or the need to carry his surname. As per News18, in an old interview with Simi Garewal, Tabu explained her upbringing and choices in a calm and matter-of-fact manner.

She said, “I lived with my grandparents after my parents divorced. My mum was a teacher, and I spent more time with my grandmother. I never really used it. I never thought it was important for me to use my father’s surname. It was always Tabassum Fatima, which was my middle name. In school, Fatima was my surname.”

Tabu’s Early Life & Career Choices

Tabu’s real name is Tabassum. The name Tabu was given to her by Dev Anand. He noticed her at a party and later cast her in Hum Naujawan. She was credited as Tabu in that film. Before that, she appeared briefly as a child actor in Bazaar.

After her mother’s divorce, Tabu lived in Hyderabad with her maternal grandparents. She said her grandmother had a big influence on her life. There were prayers, books, and routine. She described herself as a very shy child.

Tabu has also spoken openly about being single. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said marriage does not define a person. She added that she does not judge people by their personal choices and does not want to be judged either.

Over the years, Tabu has built her career on strong roles. She has worked across languages and genres. Her performances in Maachis, Chandni Bar, Haider, Maqbool, Iruvar, and The Namesake stand out.

Tabu will next be seen in a pan-India film by Puri Jagannadh with Vijay Sethupathi and in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar.

