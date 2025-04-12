Most of us have heard the news that actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Puri Jagannadh are joining hands for an upcoming project. But now, there’s a new update: Bollywood actress Tabu is also joining the team.

The announcement was made via social media with a photo of Tabu sitting in the middle, Puri Jagannadh on her left, and Charmme Kaur on her right. The image was captioned: “She’s explosive. She’s electric. She’s THE TABU. Proudly welcoming the gem of Indian cinema, actress @tabutiful, on board for a role as dynamic as her presence in #PuriSethupathi.”

Charmme Kaur, the former actress, is one of the producers of this film. She is producing it as co-producer with director Puri Jagannadh under the banner of their production company, Puri Connects. The shooting is expected to begin this June.

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly at the height of his career. His most recent theatrical release, Viduthalai Part 2, was a socially relevant film that, while profitable, didn’t fully meet box office expectations. Prior to that, his film Maharaja was a massive success, earning praise from both critics and audiences. It became a blockbuster, not just during its theatrical run but also after its release on Netflix.

