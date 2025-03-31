Vijay Sethupathi is in a phase of his career where he is receiving both critical and audience appreciation positively. His last film, Viduthalai Part 2, although not a massive success, managed to get an 8.0 rating on IMDb and 74% on the Popcorn Meter. Considering the genre of the film, it performed well.

Vijay Sethupathi’s film before Viduthalai Part 2 was Maharaja, which was a success in every sense—both critically and commercially. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4, an 83% Tomatometer score, and a 95% Popcorn Meter rating.

On the other hand, director Puri Jagannadh is going through a low phase in his career, with back-to-back flops. His last two films, Double iSmart and Liger, were box office failures. Double iSmart had a 2.9 IMDb rating, while Liger, released before it, had an even lower rating of 2.6. His last financially successful film was iSmart Shankar in 2019.

Now, an official announcement has been made that Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh are joining hands for an upcoming project. The announcement was made via social media during the Telugu New Year, Ugadi.

On this auspicious day of #Ugadi ✨🙏🏻

Embarking on an electrifying new chapter with a sensational collaboration 🔥 Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh and powerhouse performer, Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl join forces for a MASTERPIECE IN ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES ❤️‍🔥 Produced by Puri… pic.twitter.com/Hvv4gr0T2Z — Puri Connects (@PuriConnects) March 30, 2025

It is a pan-Indian venture, as indicated by the phrase “MASTERPIECE IN ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES” in the announcement post. However, while specific languages were not mentioned, it is unlikely to be released in all Indian languages. The film is expected to release in the four major South Indian languages and Hindi, while languages like Bengali, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and others are not likely to have their own dubbed versions.

The shooting is expected to begin in June 2025. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing the film under the banner of Puri Connects.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Cast Salary: Did Chiyaan Vikram Charge 54% Of The Entire Budget, 30 Times More Than the Director?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News