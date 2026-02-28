Samyuktha, known for delivering impactful performances in films like Vaathi, Bheemla Nayak, Kaduva, and Virupaksha, has steadily emerged as one of the most promising stars in the industry today. The actress is currently preparing for the release of Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming pan-Indian film, where she shares screen space with Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi.

Samyuktha On Working With Tabu

In a recent interaction, Samyuktha spoke about her experience of working with Tabu. The actress shared that she has long admired the senior star and was excited to finally collaborate with her. She couldn’t hide her admiration for her iconic co-star, and spoke with a mix of wonder, warmth, and respect. She also mentioned noticing Tabu’s Hyderabadi Hindi on set and added that they did not have many scenes together, but she enjoyed the time they shared while filming.

Samyuktha said, “She (Tabu) is something. The aura and the energy with which she walks into the set – she’s beautiful. She has done a movie called Kandukondain Kandukondain – it is one of my favourite films. She’s beautiful in that. Not much has changed since then. I saw her walking on set and met her there. I didn’t know that she is from Hyderabad. When she was talking to people in the city, I noticed her Hyderabadi Hindi. It’s such a great actor. We didn’t have too many scenes, but I enjoyed working with her.”

More About The Film

The yet-untitled project stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, with Samyuktha playing the female lead. Tabu is said to have a key role, widely speculated to be intense. While details about the story are still under wraps, the casting itself has created strong interest among fans.

Tabu had earlier described the project as “South Ka Dhamaka,” adding to the growing curiosity around it. The project has already wrapped up shooting and is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner Puri Connects.

What’s Next For Samyuktha?

Apart from this film, Samyuktha has a busy lineup ahead. She will be seen in the action film Benz, which is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. She also has the Telugu project Swayambhu in the pipeline. With multiple projects across industries, the actress continues to expand her presence in pan-Indian cinema.

