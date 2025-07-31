Vijay Sethupathi is basking in the glory of the positive box office reception for his recent release Thalaivan Thalaivii. However, that happiness is somewhat dampened by an allegation of misconduct made against him by a user on X (formerly Twitter). According to the accusation, Vijay allegedly solicited sexual favours from the victim. Vijay has now broken his silence and denied these claims, calling it a whispering campaign. Moreover, he has also threatened legal action against the individual who made the allegation. In this article, we aim to examine the story objectively and provide a neutral report on the matter.

What Was Alleged Against Vijay Sethupathi On X? Here’s What The Now-Deleted Posts Claim

The initial post appears to have been removed from X, and we currently have it sourced via The Hindu. According to their report, the original claim was made by a user named Ramya Mohan, with the handle @Ramya_mohan. The post, along with the account itself, seems to have been deleted.

There were reportedly two tweets from the handle regarding the allegation. In the first one, the user claimed that a girl she knows is currently in rehab due to drug addiction, and that the root cause was the casting couch. She further alleged that Vijay Sethupathi personally solicited prostitution from that girl.

In the second post, it appears that she is defending the initial claim, but without providing any further information. Instead, she resorts to deflection, calling others “insensitive morons” for asking for a source and accusing them of victim blaming. She also mentions that the details were revealed to the victim’s family after they went through the victim’s phone and diary.

Even if what she said is true, it is unlikely that the victim will come forward and publicly acknowledge it. Moreover, the allegations do not specifically accuse Vijay Sethupathi of providing drugs to the victim, the only crime alleged against him is soliciting prostitution. At least, based on the screenshots available to us.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Response To The Allegations

His response was made public through an interview with the Deccan Chronicle. According to Sethupathi, the woman is doing this for fame, and the allegations have upset his family and those close to him, but personally, he remains unaffected. However, that doesn’t mean he’s going to let it slide. A lawyer has already been involved, and a complaint has been filed with the cybercrime authorities.

Sethupathi calls this a whispering campaign and noted that such campaigns have happened before, but he insists they won’t affect him. He also believes that the timing of this is no coincidence and feels it is a targeted attack aimed at the success of his recent film. Some parties, he suggests, may be trying to harm the film’s performance by personally tarnishing his image. However, Sethupathi also acknowledges that such tactics don’t work.

