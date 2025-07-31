Kingdom Twitter Review: Vijay Deverakonda’s Spy Thriller Draws Varied Early Reactions from Netizens
After multiple delays, Vijay Deverakonda’s eagerly anticipated spy action thriller Kingdom has finally hit the big screen today, and early reactions are already pouring in across X (formerly Twitter). While some viewers are praising the film’s first half and the lead actor’s performance, others seem divided over a weaker second half and a few other aspects. As online buzz continues to grow, here’s a look at what Twitter users are saying about Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom just hours after its release.

Kingdom – Early Twitter Reactions

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has received mixed reactions overall. Some viewers were left impressed and took to Twitter to praise the movie. One X user gave the film a positive review, calling it Vijay Deverakonda’s career-best performance. Another movie buff praised the film’s first half and called it “solid cinema” in a post-interval review. One film enthusiast opined that Kingdom is a good action drama with high production values, and liked the lead performance. On the other hand, another viewer said that Vijay Deverakonda has delivered both mass and class and praised the film’s boat sequence.

However, others were left disappointed, calling the film a dull and formulaic action drama with little impact. One X user gave the film a negative review and called it unbearable. One film buff called the film “a soulless, dull template action drama with zero emotional connect.” But he praised Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev’s performances. Another one said that Kingdom has an excellent first half, but the second half is routine. Another viewer also called Kingdom a “strictly below average film”. One movie buff thought the first half was superb, but couldn’t relate to the film’s second half.

While many early reviews praised the film’s first half, Vijay Deverakonda’s performance, and a standout boat sequence, others were less impressed with the second half, with some calling Kingdom a below-average film overall. These are just some of the early reactions from Twitter users. It remains to be seen how the film connects with a wider audience and critics over time. The final verdict will be out in the coming days.

What Is Kingdom About?

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the spy action thriller is set against a socio-political backdrop and follows the journey of a common man who stands up against an unfair system. The film stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Satyadev in a pivotal role.

Kingdom Trailer

