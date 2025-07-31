After multiple delays, Vijay Deverakonda’s eagerly anticipated spy action thriller Kingdom has finally hit the big screen today, and early reactions are already pouring in across X (formerly Twitter). While some viewers are praising the film’s first half and the lead actor’s performance, others seem divided over a weaker second half and a few other aspects. As online buzz continues to grow, here’s a look at what Twitter users are saying about Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom just hours after its release.

Kingdom – Early Twitter Reactions

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has received mixed reactions overall. Some viewers were left impressed and took to Twitter to praise the movie. One X user gave the film a positive review, calling it Vijay Deverakonda’s career-best performance. Another movie buff praised the film’s first half and called it “solid cinema” in a post-interval review. One film enthusiast opined that Kingdom is a good action drama with high production values, and liked the lead performance. On the other hand, another viewer said that Vijay Deverakonda has delivered both mass and class and praised the film’s boat sequence.

#Kingdom is an adrenaline rush from start to finish! @TheDeverakonda delivers his career-best performance.

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s gripping narrative + Anirudh’s goosebump-inducing BGM = BLOCKBUSTER! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Action-packed 1st half, emotional highs in the 2nd@ActorSatyaDev uff… https://t.co/zcAvnEJ1lg pic.twitter.com/PxTYjs45CM — MiGr@De (@am_Migrade) July 31, 2025

#Kingdom first half — if this momentum keeps up, Vijay Devarakonda is staring at a power-packed comeback. This is SOLID cinema. — shanthi priya (@pv_shanthi) July 31, 2025

#Kingdom – 🔥🔥🔥

Kingdom is good action drama with high production values and acting,Gautham thinnanuri once again hits bullseye,Vijay Devarakonda performance is lit,Anirudh music will gives high. Movie starts with amazing first half and good second half#KingdomMANAMKODTHUNAM pic.twitter.com/z6KpDxW5BW — Dinesh kumar (@dineshmsd_kumar) July 31, 2025

THE REDEMPTION @TheDeverakonda delivers both mass & class 👏

Racy first half, memorable end 💥

Boat sequence = next level visuals 🎬#Kingdom a sure-shot crowd-pleaser for Vd after long time ! pic.twitter.com/wy3Ka2Rrh6 — Adam willey (@Adamwilley8510) July 31, 2025

However, others were left disappointed, calling the film a dull and formulaic action drama with little impact. One X user gave the film a negative review and called it unbearable. One film buff called the film “a soulless, dull template action drama with zero emotional connect.” But he praised Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev’s performances. Another one said that Kingdom has an excellent first half, but the second half is routine. Another viewer also called Kingdom a “strictly below average film”. One movie buff thought the first half was superb, but couldn’t relate to the film’s second half.

#Kingdom Done with my show

Strictly below Average Film 🥲

To be frank kondannna kannna Satya dev delivered Best anipinchindhi 🙏 — Raga (@Raga0429) July 31, 2025

Kingdom Such a Unbearable movie !! I don’t understand how it’s getting Positive reviews man #Kingdom — Sid (@sid77771) July 31, 2025

My review

👉 First half Excellent 🔥

👉2nd half routine 🙄

👉 VD , SD Entire Emotional scenes 🥺😭❤️

👉 Anirudh Pekaata Aadesadu 🔥

👉Climax Leads to PART 2 🙄

👉Good to watch ❤️@TheDeverakonda #Kingdom #KingdomReview pic.twitter.com/raLvdYvkxE — SHYAM ™ ✨ (@ShyamRTF) July 31, 2025

#Kingdom – BOREDOM. A soulless, dull template action drama with zero emotional connect. Only VD & Satydev shine throughout. BGM by Anirudh is an added asset. Pre-climax & villain character show some promise, but that is quickly diluted. Overall a below average watch. 2/5 — Dragon 🐉 (@_god_of_war_24) July 31, 2025

Part 2 syndrome killed another movie 🙏🏻

First half was built superbly for second half but didn’t quite relate to it 😭#Kingdom — Khaidi No. 7697 (@Allu_Bhai_) July 31, 2025

While many early reviews praised the film’s first half, Vijay Deverakonda’s performance, and a standout boat sequence, others were less impressed with the second half, with some calling Kingdom a below-average film overall. These are just some of the early reactions from Twitter users. It remains to be seen how the film connects with a wider audience and critics over time. The final verdict will be out in the coming days.

What Is Kingdom About?

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the spy action thriller is set against a socio-political backdrop and follows the journey of a common man who stands up against an unfair system. The film stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead, with Satyadev in a pivotal role.

Kingdom Trailer

