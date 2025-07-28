After an accomplished run in the theatres, Soori’s intense family drama Maaman is almost ready for its much-awaited digital release. Featuring Soori alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi, the family drama paints a beautiful picture of relationships, suffering, and everything in between. It would certainly be a pleasure for viewers who missed watching the film theatrically to now experience it at home.

When & Where To Watch Maaman Online?

Maaman is set to stream on ZEE5 starting August 8, 2025, offering audiences an opportunity to experience its emotional depth and sincere performances from the comfort of their homes. The Tamil drama, which earned praise during its theatrical run, focuses on familial relationships with a subtle and heartfelt approach, steering clear of exaggerated drama and action.

With its digital debut, the film is poised to connect with a wider audience, especially those who gravitate toward intimate storytelling rooted in real-life emotions. Maaman promises a moving cinematic experience that’s perfect for viewers seeking something both meaningful and relatable.

More About Maaman

Maaman, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and written by Soori, is a heartfelt family drama that explores the emotional strain of divided loyalties in relationships.

The story centers on Inba (Soori), a devoted uncle whose life revolves around his nephew Laddu (Master Prageeth Sivan), the long-awaited child of his sister Girija (Swasika). When Inba marries Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi), a compassionate doctor, cracks begin to show as Laddu struggles to share Inba’s affection.

Rekha finds herself isolated in a household where Laddu dominates every aspect of their lives. His growing possessiveness disrupts the couple’s relationship, leading to misunderstandings, emotional clashes, and eventually, separation.

A tragic incident involving Laddu becomes the turning point, bringing the family back together. Through honest reflection and reconciliation, Inba and Rekha heal and begin a new chapter with deeper understanding.

With moving performances and emotional depth, Maaman highlights the importance of healthy boundaries and empathy in both family and marriage. The film also features Rajkiran, Bala Saravanan, and Viji Chandrasekhar, with music by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Maaman Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Azadi OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream The Malayalam Thriller Starring Sreenath Bhasi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News